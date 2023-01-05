Indore: Yoga instructor duped of Rs 52K by conmen posing as army officers

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A yoga instructor was duped of Rs 52,000 by a conman who posed as an army officer. The police registered a case against the unidentified persons on Tuesday.

According to the Tilak Nagar police station staff, yoga teacher Asha Biyani Jain lodged a complaint that she received a call from a person who identified himself as Pankaj Kumar Pandey, and said he was an army officer. He requested her to hold a yoga session at their office in Mhow.

On September 21, 2022, the accused again made a phone call and told the woman to talk with his senior officer. When the woman talked to the officer, he told her to talk to his accountant to receive money for the yoga session.

After that, she received a call from a person, who posed as an accountant. He took her bank details and managed to steal money from the woman’s account in two instalments. The woman received a message after Rs 7000 and Rs 45,000 was debited from her bank account. She tried to contact the callers but their phones were switched off. Later, she complained to the police. The police have registered a case against the accused under the relevant section of the IPC and started a search for them based on their mobile phones.

The woman had given a written complaint to the police three months ago but the police took a long time to investigate and registered a case.