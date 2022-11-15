Indore: Yoga centres to be set up in all 85 wards

Representative Image | PTI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping the health of residents in mind, Indore Municipal Corporation has decided to open yoga centres in each of the city’s wards.

“The cleanest city in the country is now working on the health of its people also. Apart from opening Sanjeevni clinics, we have decided to open yoga centres in all 85 wards in the city,” said Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav.

Daily yoga training will be given by yoga teachers to people at the centres.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Bhargav on Monday. In the meeting, instructions were given that suitable places should be selected for yoga training in all 85 wards and proper arrangements like a shed, sound system, yoga mats etc should also be made available.

The mayor told officials that citizens should also be motivated to do yoga by making them health conscious.

Bhargav also informed that yoga can be done at the centres from 6:30 am to 7:30 am.

Yoga will be done at 6:30 am in the community hall located at Saket Club Garden in Ward 42 on Tuesday.