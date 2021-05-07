Indore: Yeoman's service in times of pandemic

Indore: With the pandemic situation looming large, the frontline workers are selflessly serving us 24x7. What if the qualities of a doctor and a kind-hearted cop are rolled into the same person? Are we asking for more... Sample this...

Dr Rajesh Sahay, zonal SP, Special Branch is currently, engaged with the DRP Line Covid Care Centre which has been developed for police and their family members' treatment. He was given Champion of The Day award on Friday by Indore Police.



SP Dr Sahay is serving police officers who get infected while serving the society. He is also taking care of the family members of the infected police staff.

SP Dr Sahay played a key role in the establishment of the DRP line CCC. It may be noted that SP Sahay also has an MBBS degree under his belt and hence he is putting the same to best use in his service to his colleagues. He is also assisting doctors deployed at the centre.