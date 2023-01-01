Indore: Year ends with warmest December in 10 years

Representative picture | ANAND SHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the month of December in 2022 remained the ‘warmest’ in last 10 years, the fluctuation in weather conditions continued on the last days as well.

The temperature, which increased above 27 degrees Celsius on Friday, dropped again to 24 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Similarly, the night temperature that had increased to 14 degrees Celsius dropped to 11 degrees Celsius on Friday night.

Due to the western disturbance (WD) in the northern parts of the country and frequently changing wind pattern, the city’s temperature has fluctuated over the past few days.

However, Regional Meteorological Department officials said that the temperature would remain stable for the next couple of days as the city won’t witness much drop or rise in the temperature.

“The fluctuations in the weather will continue for a couple of days and chances of drop in temperature is only January 2,” Met officials said.

The fresh western disturbance is very likely to affect the western Himalayan region in coming days. Under the same influence, the day and night temperatures will remain stable. The night temperature may decrease to 10 degrees Celsius but the temperature will start dropping more after January 3 when the effect of the western disturbance wanes.

The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded 24.2 degrees Celsius, which was 2 degree Celsius below normal. The minimum temperature was recorded 11.9 degrees Celsius, which was 2 degrees Celsius above normal

