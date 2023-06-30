Indore: YC To Make 100 New Members In Next 4 Years | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a gap of 23 years, the most prestigious club in Indore -- Yeshwant Club – is going to make 100 new members. A proposal to make new members in the club after the year 2000 was passed in the annual general meeting held on Thursday.

A total of 25 members each year for the next four years will be made. The new members will have to pay Rs 25 lakh each, excluding GST. The club will raise Rs 25 crores in form of club membership in next four years. The club currently has about 5,000 members.

Since 2000, a proposal to restrict membership in the club has been passed every two years at the AGM due to the high number of members. The proposal to open membership window was brought by club chairman Tony Sachdeva and secretary Sanjay Gorani. His opposition panel member Pammi Chhabra, who is former president of the club, has supported the proposal.