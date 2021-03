Indore: Yashdi, Sanjeev, Pragati, Veshnavi post wins in para national table tennis championship

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Para National Table Tennis Championship has been organised jointly by Indian Table Tennis Federation, Para Table Tennis Promotion Association India and Madhya Pradesh Table Tennis Association here at Abhay Khel Prashal, on Saturday. Exciting league matches of different groups were played.

In the men's singles, Yashdi Apasi B beat Yashish Daggar (Haryana) 3-0, Ashok Kumar Pal (Maharashtra) beat Dhruv (Gujarat) 3-1, and Sanjeev (Karnataka) beat Ramesh (Delhi) 3-1, Mahesh Babu (Telangana) beat Kalluppa Atil (Karnataka) 3-1, Ram Singh (Delhi) beat Jaya Vignesh (Tamil Nadu) 3-2, Sudipta Kumar (Delhi) beat Sanjeev Makwana (Gujarat) 3-0, Piyush Mane (Gujarat) beat Chandiram (Haryana) 3-0, Harshvardhan (Karnataka) beat Shakti Kumar (Bihar) 3-0, Kunal Arora (UP) beat Prakhar Sharma (Karnataka) 3-0, Balachandra Hegde (Karnataka) beat Basappa S (Karnataka) 3-0, Ravi Yadav (Haryana) beat Sunil Bhai Yadav (Gujarat) 3–0, Ramakrishna S (Karnataka) beat Dhamane Dhankar (UP) 3–0 , Vishwa Vijay Tambe (Maharashtra) beat Ashu Chawla (Punjab) 3–0, Bijendra Singh (UP) beat Monu Ram (Bengal) 3–0, Om Lotlakar (Maharashtra) beat Pratik Anand. (Bihar) 3-0, Yogesh Chauhan (Delhi) beat Gajanand Sharma (Rajasthan) 3-0, Dutta Prasad Chagale (Maharashtra) beat Anuj Bindra (Jammu Kashmir) 3-0 in their respective groups.

In the women's singles, Veshnavi (Maharashtra) beat Ujwala (Maharashtra) 3-0, Poonam (Chandigarh) beat Bhavika (Gujarat) 3-1, Urmila Pal (Maharashtra) beat Ujwala (Maharashtra) 3- 2, Bhavika (Gujarat) beat Urmila (Maharashtra) 3-1, Pragati Kesarwani (UP) beat Dhwani Shah (Gujarat) 3-1, Priyanka Sharma (Delhi) beat Sarla Solanki (Gujarat) 3-0, Sarala Solanki (Gujarat) beat Prachi Pandey (UP) 3-0, Ravi Baby Sahana (Tamil Nadu) beat Padma D 3-1, Mayawash (Karnataka) beat Padma Dhala Makwana (Gujarat) 3–0, Bharti Ben Sandhya (Gujarat) beat Charanjit Kaur (Delhi) 3–0, Mikita Kaur (Delhi) beat Apurva Chauhan ( Haryana) 3–0, Neelam Marula (Delhi) beat Devyani Valhe (MP) 3–1.

The event was inaugurated by Colonel Anuj Bindra, who lost his leg while fighting terrorists. Chief Financial Officer of Indian Table Tennis Federation BK Bava presided over the function. Om Soni, TTFI Vice-President was present as special guest. On this occasion, Jayesh Acharya, secretary of Para Table Tennis Promotion Association, Pramod Gangarade, international player Bhavina Patel, Gaurav Patel were also present. The programme was conducted by Nilesh Ved while a vote of thanks was proposed by Amit Kotia.