Indore: Yadav elected IMC speaker unopposed, Mayor wins applause from Oppn too

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav offers sweets to newly elected speaker after meeting of IMC council on Monday |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The new council of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Monday elected BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s loyalist Munnalal Yadav as speaker and four members for appeal committee unopposed.

The main opposition party, which has 19 corporators in the council, did not put up its candidate for speaker post as it knew well that BJP has overwhelming majority.

A five-time corporator, Yadav is one of the senior most corporators who had been a member in Mayor-in-Council during the tenure of Umashahi Sharma and Krishnamurari Moghe as Mayor.

He is current corporator from Ward No 27, which is home turf of Vijayvargiya.

For appeal committee, BJP corporators Prashant Badve, Sandhya Yadav, Sonali Dharkar and Congress’s Ayaz Baig were elected unopposed.

After the elections, corporators gave their introduction. Corporator Fozia Sheikh Alim while giving her introduction tried to read out a memorandum she had brought to hand over to Mayor Bhargav but BJP corporators objected to it. Bhargav told her that only the leader of opposition will speak in the House after introduction was over.

To this, a person went on to tell Bhargav that it is the prerogative of the speaker and not the Mayor to decide who will speak and who will not in the House. After the introduction of corporators got over, Yadav gave Chintu Choukse a chance to speak in the House.

In his address, Choukse said that the opposition will support the governing side on all the issues related to development of the city. “However, if people face any trouble due to wrong policies of the IMC then we will not only oppose in the House but also take to the streets,” he said.

In his maiden speech as Mayor, Bhargav said, “Iss sadan main naa koi satta paksha hoga, aur naa koi vipaksha hoga. Hoga to keval, sehyogi paksha (There won’t be any governing and opposition side in this House). There will be only be a supporting side.)”

His statement drew a round of applause, even from corporators sitting in opposition. He assured all corporators of taking all of them in confidence and hoped that the new council will take some landmark decision in the interest of Indore.

BOX// Decision on MiC after consulting with senior leaders

After the council meeting, Bhargav told reporters that Mayor-in-Council will be formed after talking to senior leaders of the party. “The MiC will be formed soon, but I cannot commit on a date as of now,” he said.

Talking to media persons, Yadav said that keeping sanctity of the speaker’s post he would act impartially in the House. He said that proper time will be given to each corporator in the House.