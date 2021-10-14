Indore: Worried over slow pace of vaccination, health dept's mobilisation campaign from Oct 18

Indore

All efforts by the health department to motivate people for getting second dose of vaccine are in vain as people are not showing interest to get the jab. So, now the health department officials are saying that 100 percent target of second dose of vaccination could be achieved only by new year.

The number of people vaccinated daily has been decreasing continuously. Only 3,900 people could be vaccinated on Thursday and the number was close to 3,000 on Wednesday.

The number of people whose due date for second dose of vaccination is increasing continuously but the health department officials blame festivities as the reason behind low turnout of people at vaccination centers.

“Over 6 lakh people have not taken the second dose of vaccine even after their due date. People are not showing interest in second dose of vaccine mainly due to festivities,” district immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

On the question of achieving 100 percent target of the second dose, Dr Gupta said, “The target would not be completed by Diwali as all people vaccinated with the first dose of vaccine would be eligible for the second dose of vaccine by November 23. The target would be completed only by the end of this year as another mega drive will be organised after Dussehra.”

Will rope in other departments for achieving target

Dr Gupta said that they will rope in other departments like school education, IMC, and women and child development for mobilising people. “IMC would make announcements for the same while ASHA and anganwadi workers will go door to door to urge people to get vaccinated. The campaign would be started from October 18,” he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 11:41 PM IST