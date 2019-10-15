Indore: World Spine Day; Experts blame sedentary lifestyle for back pain

Indore: While most of the people believe that improper bedding is one of the main reasons for back pain, experts beg to differ.

“It is a myth that people get back pain due to improper bedding or by sleeping on a hard or soft surface. Bedding is not the reason for back pain but the inactive spine is,” said spine and pain management expert Dr Pravesh Kanthed.

On the eve World Spine Day, Dr Kanthed said that one out of four people in the country are suffering from back pain or some kind of spine issue but over 50 per cent of them ignore it believing as an effect of stress or improper bedding.

“There is nothing like best bedding except for marketing by the mattress companies. Most important is proper sleep and people should prefer the bedding on which they get sound sleep instead of changing the mattresses and sleeping postures,” he told Free Press.

This year, the theme of World Spine Day is ‘Keep Your Spine Active’.

“True to our human tendencies, we find excuses for our problems and bedding is one of the excuses but the real reason is an inactive lifestyle and no exercise. If one gives one hour for exercise, he will never suffer from any back pain,” the expert said.

Dr Kanthed said that the theme of this year’s Spine Day exhorts everyone to exercise for getting a better quality of life.

“At least 50 per cent of the patients don’t require any medicine or surgery for getting relief as it can be cured with physical exercise and lifestyle changes,” he added.

PUBG addiction leading people to irreversible damage: According to Dr Kanthed, the number of young patients suffering from spine and back trouble is increasing, thanks to an addiction to mobile gaming, especially PUBG.

“I see about 10-15 young patients, including school going, in a month who are suffering from back pain. While going through their history, it was found that most of them play games on their mobile phones for the entire night. By doing this, they remain stuck to a posture in which their hands and neck are locked in one position and only the thumbs work for hours. They also avoid sleeping and thereby doing irreversible damage to their spine,” the pain management expert said.

Some facts about spinal disorder:

§ Low back pain is the single leading cause of disability worldwide, according to the Global Burden of Disease 2010.

§ Back pain is one of the most common reasons for missed work. Back pain is the second most common reason for visits to the doctor’s office, outnumbered only by upper-respiratory infections.

§ Experts estimate that as much as 80% of the population will experience a back problem at some time in their lives.

§ Most cases of back pain are mechanical or non-organic—meaning they are not caused by serious conditions, such as inflammatory arthritis, infection, fracture or cancer.