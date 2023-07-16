Indore: World Plastic Surgery Day Celebrated In Ashtang Ayurveda College

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): World Plastic Surgery Day was celebrated in Ashtang Ayurveda College, praying to Maharishi Sushrut, the father of surgery. Today not only in India but all over the world, advanced surgeries are being done and it has been made possible through the principles given by Acharya Sushruta. Acharya Sushruta was a great physician and surgeon of ancient India. He was known as the father of surgery and had described more than 300 surgeries in the ancient Sushruta Samhita.

On this occasion, Principal Ajit Pal Singh Chauhan said that we should take forward the tradition of our ancient sage and serve the patients. Dr Shweta Verma threw light on the life of Acharya Sushrut.

Dr Akhlesh Bhargava, Dr SK Das Adhikari, Dr SK Nayak, Dr Dharmendra Sharma, Dr Vimal Arora, Dr Dinesh Malviya and college doctors and professors, students were present in the programme. The programme was organised by the Department of Surgery.

