​​ Indore: World Marriage Day celebrated by Christain community

Our Staff Reporter

Indore

Christian community gathered at Red Church (Saint Francis Cathedral) on Sunday morning and celebrated ‘World Marriage Day’.

The world marriage day was celebrated on Februa​​ry 2​1​, i.e. third Sunday of the month marking it special for companionship.

To celebrate the day with maximum involvement, Holy Mass offered by Father Biju Mathew, co-celebrated by Fr Ajit and Fr Antony Sami. In the Holy Mass, six couples celebrated the Silver Jubilee and one couple.

A beautiful coincidence on the day added cherry on top was celebration of golden jubilee of Rosemary Braganza and Vincent Braganza. They also participated in the celebrations and led other couples.

In his sermon, Mathew said, “There is seven Holy Sacraments for Catholic Church; out of them two is optional but very important first is priesthood and another is marriage.” He added that the most important duty of married people is to continue the human race by fulfilling parental duties, which they cannot do without the grace of God.

“Today I especially pray to God to bless these seven jubilarian couples,” Mathew said.

BA Alvares from Indore Christian Media Forum said, “All those couples celebrating the Jubilee were welcomed by the parish priests and parishioners after the Holy Mass.”

Sharing their marital experiences, Dennis Castilino said, “Love is the important factor of married life but according to my experience mutual cooperation, understanding and have a deep mutual faith is much more important.”

To ensure that the celebration is safe and does not spread coronavirus, protocols of mask and sanitisation were enforced in the church.

Church choir also sang hymns to celebrate the day.