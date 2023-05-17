Indore: World Hypertension Day; Docs advise BP checks every fortnight after 18 yrs

Dr Anil Bharani |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Along with sounding an alarm over the increasing number of hypertension cases, the doctors have appealed to people to go for regular blood pressure checks every fortnight after the age of 18.

The experts warned that even youngsters are falling prey to the ‘silent killer’ and the number has even increased to more than double in the last decade. On the eve of World Hypertension Day, experts talked to Free Press about the severity of increasing cases and also about the ways to prevent the disease.

This year’s theme of World Hypertension Day is ‘Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer’ which focuses focusing on combating low awareness rates and accurate blood pressure measurement methods.

About one-third of population is affected by hypertension

Expressing concern over increasing cases of hypertension, renowned cardiologist Dr Anil Bharani said that the number is increasing swiftly and about one-third of the population is suffering from the ‘silent killer’.

“Not only in the elderly but the cases of hypertension are increasing in the young population too but the most surprising part is most of them remain unaware till it affects them severely. Regular check-up is the key for early diagnoses of the disease and also to prevent youngsters from falling prey to the disease,” Dr Bharani said.

Dr VP Pandey |

Boon turns bane, WFH too triggering hypertension

According to Dr VP Pandey, head of the medicine department, MGM Medical College, said that the number of cases in youngsters has been increasing by at least 15-20 per cent in the last five years.

“Covid-19 is one of the reasons for the increasing number of cases as it added many new patients of hypertension while it increased the complications in the patients who were already suffering from it,” Dr Pandey said.

He also added that the ‘Work From Home’ was a boon for people initially but it turned into a bane gradually as many people work tirelessly in the new setup and even disturbed their routine which caused a rise in mental and physical stress and ultimately to hypertension.

Dr Hemant Jain |

Senior pediatrician Dr Hemant Jain believes that even kids are also suffering from hypertension, thanks to a sedentary lifestyle causing increase in obesity. Another reason for hypertension among kids is family history of the disease and renal disorders.

“Consumption of junk food is increasing among kids, turning them obese and hypertensive as well. Parents should ensure physical activities of the kids and should control their eating habits to keep them healthy,” Dr Jain said.

MD Physician Dr Vishnu Datt Sharma |

MD Physician Dr Vishnu Datt Sharma said that the number of patients has increased by 20-30 per cent in a decade and the burden is shifting towards the younger population.

“A few years ago, we suggested people go through regular check-ups every month after the age of 30 but as the disease burden is shifting to a younger population, we suggest that people should get them tested every fortnight after the age of 18. Hypertension can be deadly if not diagnosed and treated on time,” he added.

Ways to prevent hypertension

1 A walk for 30 minutes daily can reduce 8-10 mmHg blood pressure and so does reducing weight

2 Should take a DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet which includes a reduction of carbohydrate and salt intake.

3 Control your calorie count.