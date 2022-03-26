Indore: ​World Bank team learns story behind city’s cleanliness

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



Impressed by the efforts made in the field of cleanliness and solid waste management, a World Bank team visited the city to learn about the story behind the success.

Commissioner Pratibha Pal said that the delegation saw the manufacturing of bio-CNG gas from wet waste and measures taken by the city to maintain cleanliness. The plant, the biggest in Asia, was inaugurated by the PM last month.

Solid waste management, production of bio-CNG gas from wet waste and reuse of sewerage water treatment plant, etc, were facilities visited by the World Bank delegation on Friday.

After that, Pal through a presentation informed the delegation about the work being done in solid waste management and sanitation in Indore.

Superintending engineer Mahesh Sharma said that the representatives of the World Bank appreciated the cleanliness model of Indore as well as the bio-CNG plant. They were also all praise for the work being done for environmental protection. We informed them that other cities are adopting the cleanliness model of Indore which was adjudged the cleanest city five times in a row.

In order to replicate the success of the city in other areas, a detailed survey and study are being conducted by the Central Government in collaboration with the World Bank.

The team met collector and district magistrate Manish Singh at his office. Collector Singh informed that the people of the city have played an important role in the success achieved in the field of cleanliness here. The city is coming number one in cleanliness for the last five times with the cooperation and coordination of public representatives, media, administration and citizens.



He said that since 2017 about 600 to 700 local bodies from across the country and more than 40 delegates from different countries have visited the city to study the cleanliness model. He said that the most important component of the high calorific value of the city’s Bio CNG plant is high-quality waste segregation, which is better than in European countries.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 01:26 AM IST