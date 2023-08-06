Indore: Workshop On Workplace Sexual Harassment Act | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day workshop was organised for the members of the Internal Grievance Committee constituted in offices under the Workplace Sexual Harassment Act, 2013 under the State Women's Commission of India at Hotel Amrit Residency on Friday.

The discussion was held on Sexual Harassment Act 2013 and the participants were asked about their previous experiences and their expectations from the workshop.

Senior advocate Soumya Bhowmik discussed all the points of the Act with the participants. The questions asked by the participants were answered. Special assistance was provided by Ramnivas Budhauliya, district programme officer, Women and Child Development, in making the programme successful.

Member secretary of State Commission for Women Tripti Tripathi, senior advocate Soumya Bhowmik, Savita Jain, Deep Mishra, Neetu Jaiswal, and members of the Internal Grievance Committee formed in various government offices of the district were present.