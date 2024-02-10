Indore: Workshop On Stress Management Held | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop on psychological methods for understanding causes of stress and its proper management was held for cops at the auditorium of Police Control Room, Palasia on Friday. Dr Abhilasha Dwivedi, Spiritual Coach and International Life Coach (ICF, USA) gave tips on how to manage stress to police officers and told everyone that in today's fast-paced life, we all have to struggle between different responsibilities, needs and pressure at home and work which causes anxiety and stress.

Prolonged stress is harmful for our body as well as mental health. On this occasion, additional DCP (headquarters) Seema Alava, Additional DCP (Women Safety) Priyanka Dudve, SP Shakuntala Ruhal, DPO Anita Shukla, ACP (Women Safety and headquarters) Apoorva Kiledar, ACP (AJAC) Urban Indore Sonu Dabar, Station in-charge (Ajak) Ranjana Gokhale and other police officers participated and took advantage of the training and resolved to adopt methods and tips given for stress management.

Indore: Woman Who Drank Acid After Hubby’s Death, Dies

A 30-year-old woman not willing to part from her husband even after his death, consumed acid after her hubby committed suicide. The woman died during treatment at her brother’s place in Hira Nagar police station area on Friday. The incident occurred in August 2023. She was undergoing treatment since then. Her husband had committed suicide after jumping before a train.

She attempted suicide after being upset over her husband’s demise The deceased is survived by a daughter. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Neha Malviya, a resident of Shyam Nagar. She married Golu Malviya around two years ago.

Her husband committed suicide after jumping before a train over some domestic dispute. Later, Neha consumed acid and was under treatment. Her oesophagus was damaged and she had problem to swallow food after the incident. The police initiated a probe into the case and conducted a post-mortem of the deceased.