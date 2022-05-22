Indore: Workshop on cyber crime

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 539th workshop on cyber security was organised on Friday for 125 members of the Plasto-Pack Forum at the Brilliant Convention Center.

Addressing the member ADGP Varun Kapoor explained in detail the measures and precautions needed to stay safe from becoming cyber crime victims.

The reason for the increase in cyber crime is not adopting the safety standards, not knowing the rules. This era is the era of information, the more information one has, the more powerful one will be. Nowadays criminals are also committing cyber crime using the information shared on our social media. Even in today's virtual world, we have to take care of our safety ourselves.

How not to become a victim

Do not repeat your password on every platform. Keep changing it from time to time.

Use modern technology safely and use it to your advantage and not to harm others.

Make friends on Facebook wisely while using an electronic device

Always keep the things of safety in your mind while using the electronic device. Self-awareness is the most powerful means of controlling cyber crimes and avoiding their ill effects.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 12:18 AM IST