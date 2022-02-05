Indore: Workshop on cleanliness at Income Tax office

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava, cleanliness fortnight is being observed at the office of the chief commissioner of Income Tax in the city.

Various programs are being organised during the fortnight including tree plantation, cleanliness, physical and mental awareness camp etc. A workshop was organised for the house keeping staff of the department.

Shashi Bhusan Prashad, principal commissioner of Income Tax department inaugurate the workshop.



RS Ambedkar, additional commissioner of Income Tax, Zone-4 was also present on the occasion. About 50 members of the housekeeping staff participated in the workshop.

