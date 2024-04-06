 Indore: Workshop Held To Explain Art Of Writing
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Workshop Held To Explain Art Of Writing

Indore: Workshop Held To Explain Art Of Writing

The workshop was held for the members, with a motive to understand the difference between these two literary techniques.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 06, 2024, 01:07 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “One should never confuse a biography with an autobiography”, said author Sandhya Gangrade while speaking at a writing workshop organised by Vama Sahitya Manch at Hotel Apna Venue on Friday.

The workshop was held for the members, with a motive to understand the difference between these two literary techniques. The guiding guest instructed the members in the art of writing, in the event.

Read Also
Indore Girl Meets Accident But Dies Of Strangulation After Her College ID Card Gets Stuck In...
article-image

Memories are the strength of one's biography, and autobiography is the intimate portrayal of those memories. Autobiography is the portrayal of a person through words. Where the self dominates in biography, detachment prevails in autobiography. Both autobiography and biography are the techniques that rely on your memories. The uniqueness of both lies in the discretion of the author whether to integrate these two techniques into each other emphasised Sandhya Gangrade during the programme.

She said that memories are certainly the author's own in biography. But autobiography is the method through which the author vividly presents that memory to the readers. That is, when readers read, they connect themselves to that character (whether alive or inanimate) and that's the success of autobiography.

A memento was presented to the guest by Asha Munshi and Sujata Deshpande. The secretary Shobha Prajapati gave a vote of thanks.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lok Sabha Elections: 21 Check Posts, 1340 Polling Booths In Dist To Be Monitored Through Webcasting

Lok Sabha Elections: 21 Check Posts, 1340 Polling Booths In Dist To Be Monitored Through Webcasting

Indore: Couple In Suicide Pact, Wife Dies, Man Struggling For Life

Indore: Couple In Suicide Pact, Wife Dies, Man Struggling For Life

Indore: Workshop Held To Explain Art Of Writing

Indore: Workshop Held To Explain Art Of Writing

Indore Municipal Commissioner Inspect Ponds, Cleanliness In Bicholi Area

Indore Municipal Commissioner Inspect Ponds, Cleanliness In Bicholi Area

MP: 2 Out Of 3 Water ATMs Out Of Order In Barwani

MP: 2 Out Of 3 Water ATMs Out Of Order In Barwani