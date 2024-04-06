Indore: Workshop Held To Explain Art Of Writing

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “One should never confuse a biography with an autobiography”, said author Sandhya Gangrade while speaking at a writing workshop organised by Vama Sahitya Manch at Hotel Apna Venue on Friday.

The workshop was held for the members, with a motive to understand the difference between these two literary techniques. The guiding guest instructed the members in the art of writing, in the event.

Memories are the strength of one's biography, and autobiography is the intimate portrayal of those memories. Autobiography is the portrayal of a person through words. Where the self dominates in biography, detachment prevails in autobiography. Both autobiography and biography are the techniques that rely on your memories. The uniqueness of both lies in the discretion of the author whether to integrate these two techniques into each other emphasised Sandhya Gangrade during the programme.

She said that memories are certainly the author's own in biography. But autobiography is the method through which the author vividly presents that memory to the readers. That is, when readers read, they connect themselves to that character (whether alive or inanimate) and that's the success of autobiography.

A memento was presented to the guest by Asha Munshi and Sujata Deshpande. The secretary Shobha Prajapati gave a vote of thanks.