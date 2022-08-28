Indore: Workshop held on POCSO, JJ Act

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A workshop on POCSO Act and Juvenile Justice Act and the way cases should be handled under these Act was discussed at a workshop organised under the aegis of public prosecution, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal, on Saturday.

District and additional sessions judge (special judge POCSO) Surekha Mishra inaugurated the programme. In her address she said that prosecution should collect and present evidence in cases under Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 carefully so that there is no unnecessary delay in the court proceedings.

In the workshop, the prosecution officers of Indore and Ujjain divisions, participated.

In the concluding session of the workshop, DPO Sanjeev Shrivastava explained the differences between practical and pedagogical legal knowledge.