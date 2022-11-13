Indore: Workshop held on clean air solutions to promote health

FILE PIC |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop on ‘clean air solutions to promote health’ for medical professionals was organised by Clean Air Catalyst (CAC) at the Brilliant Convention Centre on Saturday. Medical practitioners, clinicians, local government health officials and health researchers participated in the workshop.

While elaborating on the leading sources of pollution and their impact on health, CAC expert and environmental epidemiologist Dr Vijendra Ingole said that leading sources of pollution, such as vehicles, industry and waste burning must be minimised to protect health in Indore. “Air pollution has adverse respiratory and cardiovascular effects. Children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with pre-existing heart and lung diseases are particularly vulnerable,” he added.

During the workshop, Sumi Mehta, an environmental health expert with the CAC consortium, presented an overview of the air pollution exposure pathway and discussed clinical interventions to manage health effects and reduce exposure. She also suggested strategies for clinicians’ patients to reduce exposure to air pollution.

Indore Municipal Corporation superintendent engineer Mahesh Sharma and chief medical and health officer Dr BS Setia assured CAC experts that their departments would increase collaboration as they were determined to improve the air quality of Indore.