Indore: Worker killed in freak accident

Indore: A worker employed by a contractor died in the Bhanwarkuan area at the work site on Thursday, police said adding that two different reasons coming for his death.

Police said the incident took place in Mangal Nagar near Rajiv Gandhi Square around 11 am. The deceased identified as Rajesh Jaggu (35), a resident of Siroliya village in Dewas district, was employed by a contractor working for the Indore Municipal Corporation.

The contractor and other workers told the police that Rajesh was starting the generator when his stole stuck in it and as he was trying to push the generator he received injuries and later died during treatment, police said.

However, some of the people informed police that the workers were pulling the generator from a pit when it fell on Rajesh, critically injuring him.

He was rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment. Police have informed his family members and sent the body for autopsy.

A worker of a contractor died after being injured while starting electricity generator during sewage work in Bhanwarkuan police station jurisdiction on Thursday.

It is said that it was starting the generator when his stole was stuck in it while police came to know that the workers were pulling up the generator from the pit when generator fell down and worker was critically injured.