Indore: Worker buried under pile of mud dumped by JCB

Indore: A construction worker died in Omaxe City (1) township when a JCB poured mud in a pit in which the worker was working, and he died under its weight.

Police said the deceased is Bablu Sukhdev, a native of Khargone district.

According to police, after the accident the JCB operator, other workers and builders fled from the place and no one helped Bablu to get out of the pit. The community members of Akhil Bhartiya Bhalai Mahasangh along with its president Manoj Parmar rescued Bablu but he had died by that time, said police.

Upset with the incident, community members took Bablu's body with them to the police station and staged a protest. They appealed to police to register FIR against the builder, the JCB operator and others for negligence and killing Bablu. Police controlled the crowd and assured that they would take strict action against those guilty and also ensure that the builder paid compensation of Rs 1 lakh each to Bablu's three kids.