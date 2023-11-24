Indore: Work Starts On Metro’s First Turn

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The work on the first turn of Metro Rail in the eastern part of the city has started at Radisson Square.

The Metro will turn from Radisson Square towards Bengali Square, which is a two-and-a-half-kilometre stretch. A segment launcher has also been put in place at Radisson Square.

There are two places on the Super Corridor and MR 10 bridge where it is crossing a railway line and the Metro authorities have sought permission from the railways to place pillars near the rail track, which they are yet to receive.

Permission for launching the segment on the railway track will probably be given in the next month, added officials.

Currently, the work of the elevated Metro corridor is going on from Gandhinagar to Vijay Nagar via Super Corridor, MR-10 and Radisson to Robot Square.

The commercial operations on the 17-kilometre stretch from Gandhi Nagar to Robot Square are expected to start next year. This means that travelling in Metro from airport to Robot Square will be possible by next year.

It is also noteworthy that tenders have also been called for the elevated corridor from Robot to Palasia, which will be approved soon.

An underground track will be laid on MG Road from the High Court to the airport via Rajwada, Bada Ganapati, for which a survey is going on.