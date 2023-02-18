Indore: Work life balance, cyber security major concerns of modern lifestyle, says Speakers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Writer and journalist Richa Anirudh said in order to empower women, society has to change its perspective. She said, “Be it career or family, women have to change their lifestyle in every practical scenario. Work and life are two significantly different areas of a person and can be balanced well if they have a support system around them. It is prominently important for a male in the family to withstand women and help them grow positively without any criticism.” She added, “The government is taking several positive steps for women and due to this, women are getting freedom to live life and work. Companies should also take such steps.”

Sunil Rohkale of ASK Investment Managers Ltd. said India has become important in the field of real estate. In the next five years, the economy of the real estate sector will grow by 10 to 15 per cent. Moreover, the real estate market holds better potential in the coming years. Lt Gen Dr Rajesh Pant, cyber security expert in the PMO, said the biggest challenge for India is digital security. He said, “The progress that India has made in digital transactions is surprising the whole world, but with this, our challenges are also increasing. Around 3,000 cyber cases are being registered every day. People are falling prey to online fraud. Awareness is very important for this.”

Spiritual Quotient holds supremacy

“One thing to improve yourself to become a better human being is to understand the concept of live and let live. One can naturally become a good professional as a subset of emotional quotient (EQ). As a matter of fact, SQ stands superior to EQ and IQ. One must adopt the six mantras of life including, flexibility to change, self-awareness, ability to face life, ability to hold better vision, ability to adopt diverse things, ability to cause little problems, and ability to walk against convention,” said Swami Gyanvatsal.

He advised people to cut out the control, couture, and consumption while accepting care, cooperation and composure in life.

