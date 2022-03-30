Indore: Work hit in I-T dept as employees take part in nation-wide strike

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)





Work was badly affected at the income tax department in the last two days as the employees were taking part in the two-day nation-wide strike, which came at the fag end of the financial year.



The two-day strike was organised against the alleged anti-labour and anti-people policies of the Central Government on the call of Joint Trade Unions of Central Government Employees Federation and Income Tax

Employees Federation.



Income tax employees expressed their anger by staging a demonstration and holding a general meeting in front of the office.

The main demands include restoration of the old pension scheme, speedy payment of arrears of dearness allowance, dearness relief of last 18 months, immediate recruitment on vacant posts, ban on outsourcing, privatisation, corporatisation, regularisation of temporary and daily wage employees working for years, removal of inter-charge transfer applications and rational redressed of discrepancies in faceless

assessment method etc.



The office of the Income Tax commissioner was the main centre of protest in Aayakar Bhawan. Union leader Ashish Kumar Singh informed that in support of the two-day strike, the members of the Income Tax Gazetted Officers Association worked by bearing a black band and joined the striking workers in the protests also.











Bank employees' demo

at collector's office





Barring SBI, the bank employees of the city gathered at the collectorate square and held a demonstration and raised slogans against the Central government and in support of the demands of the central labour organisation. A large number of women bank employees also took part. Later, the employees handed over a memorandum to the SDM addressed to the Union government.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 12:53 AM IST