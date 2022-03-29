Indore: Work hit at RTO as server down for past three days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Many applicants for driving licences, registration, renewal, and fitness of vehicles had to face a tough time to get their work done in the Regional Transport Office for the last three days as the server was down.

Hundreds of applicants had to wait for hours to get the work done as the server remained down on Friday, Saturday, and Monday for hours.



However, officials claimed that the server issue that had occurred due to a technical glitch was rectified in a short period.

However, the department employees said that the server issue for the last three days had affected major work during the crucial time i.e. end of the financial year.

“Yes, there was a server issue on Monday but it was rectified in a few minutes by the technical team. It didn’t affect much work in the RTO as it was down for a short period,” ARTO Hridesh Yadav said.



After a shortage of cards, now lack of cartridges affects card printing

The service of issuance of getting driving licence cards worsened in the Regional Transport Office as now the office is facing a shortage of cartridges to print the cards.



RTO Indore was already facing a shortage of cards and now the shortage of cartridges has increased the problem and applicants are being forced to wait for a long time to get their licences.



Many applicants who have applied for driving licence at the Regional Transport Office are waiting to get their licence for more than three months. According to official sources, over 3000 people have been waiting to get their driving licences for the last two months and the wait will not end soon.





Server issue resolved



“Yes, there was some server issue due to a technical glitch but it was resolved in a few minutes. The issue of pendency of driving licence cards is due to shifting the data from one portal to another. There is no shortage of cards now and we will resolve it at the earliest if we get any complaints,”

said, Sapna Jain, Deputy Transport Commissioner.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 12:28 AM IST