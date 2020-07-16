Indore: Work at Indore bench of MP High Court suspended for eight days

After some employees at the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court tested positive for coronavirus, the judicial and administrative work was suspended for eight days as a precautionary measure.

Indore bench's principal registrar Anil Varma on Thursday issued formal orders in this regard.

"Some of the employees of the bench were found to be affected with coronavirus infection and therefore, 30 other (employees) who came in contact with them are home quarantined," the order said.

"In view of the rising cases of COVID-19 and to protect employees, lawyers and parties (litigants), the judicial and administrative work will remain suspended totally from July 17 to 24," it said.

Even e-filing of cases and hearing of matters through video-conference has been suspended.