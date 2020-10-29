Indore: Word 'Impossible' not in my dictionary, says CM Chouhan

Indore: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here on Thursday said that Narmada water would reach every house in Sanwer and all kuchha houses will be turned into pucca houses in the next three years.

“The word 'Impossible'is not in my dictionary. What say, I do,” he said addressing an election gathering at Shemalya Chau.

He said that when he talked about releasing Narmada water into Kishpra and Gambhir, people used to say it’s impossible.

“I made that possible,” he stated.

Chouhan said when Kamal Nath was chief minister, he used to cry for lack of funds. “I came in his place and arranged funds through loans. Funds should not come in the way of development and welfare projects,” he added.

Lashing out at Nath for discontinuing welfare schemes started during his tenure, Chouhan said that he would introduce more welfare schemes. He said that the burden of loan which is on the shoulders of farmers will be lifted by the BJP government.

After his address, Chouhan got onto an open jeep along with BJP candidate Tulsi Silawat, Rajesh Sonkar, Ramesh Mendola and others and started a road show at around 7.15 pm.

The rally passed from Begum Khedi and Sahu Khedi towards Kanadia. The stretch between Shemalya Chau and Kanadia was about 30 kilomete and more than 40 stages were set up along the stretch.

The rally proceeded amidst beating of drums and fireworks. The BJP workers and villagers participated in the rally in large numbers. It was display of might both by Chouhan and Silawat four days ahead of polling for by-elections at 28 assembly constituency, including Sanwer.