 Indore: Wooden Shelf Falls On Man, Kills Him
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Wooden Shelf Falls On Man, Kills Him

Indore: Wooden Shelf Falls On Man, Kills Him

Police initiated an investigation into the case and sent the body for autopsy to know the actual cause of the death.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 01, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old man died after a wooden shelf fell on him at his workplace in the Lasudia police station area on Friday morning. The incident happened near SICA School on November 24 and he was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday. The police are investigating the case to know the circumstances under which the incident happened. According to police, the deceased was identified as Vijay, a resident of Niranjanpur. He was a labourer and had gone to work when the wooden shelf fell on him. The police started an investigation and recorded the statements of the family members. The body was sent for autopsy.

Woman found dead at her residence

A 32-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in Tejaji Nagar police station area on Thursday. The reason behind her death is yet uncertain. The police are investigating the case and recording statements from the family members. According to police, the woman was identified as Anokhi Bai, a resident of Kelod Kartal. Police were informed that a woman’s body was found at her house. Police initiated an investigation into the case and sent the body for autopsy to know the actual cause of the death. The autopsy report is awaited.

Read Also
Indore: Flipkart Delivery Man Hangs Self, Dies
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Man Robbed Of Cash, Mobile Phone By Four Men

Indore: Man Robbed Of Cash, Mobile Phone By Four Men

Indore: Senior Hearts Beating With Joy At "Dhadakte Dil"

Indore: Senior Hearts Beating With Joy At

Indore: CII Opens Indore Centre; To Be First Of Its Kind In India

Indore: CII Opens Indore Centre; To Be First Of Its Kind In India

Indore: Only 30% Candidates Could Clear PhD Entrance Exam

Indore: Only 30% Candidates Could Clear PhD Entrance Exam

Indore: After 32-Years, Decks Cleared For Payment Of Workers’ Pending Dues

Indore: After 32-Years, Decks Cleared For Payment Of Workers’ Pending Dues