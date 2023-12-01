Indore: Wooden Shelf Falls On Man, Kills Him

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old man died after a wooden shelf fell on him at his workplace in the Lasudia police station area on Friday morning. The incident happened near SICA School on November 24 and he was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday. The police are investigating the case to know the circumstances under which the incident happened. According to police, the deceased was identified as Vijay, a resident of Niranjanpur. He was a labourer and had gone to work when the wooden shelf fell on him. The police started an investigation and recorded the statements of the family members. The body was sent for autopsy.

Woman found dead at her residence

A 32-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in Tejaji Nagar police station area on Thursday. The reason behind her death is yet uncertain. The police are investigating the case and recording statements from the family members. According to police, the woman was identified as Anokhi Bai, a resident of Kelod Kartal. Police were informed that a woman’s body was found at her house. Police initiated an investigation into the case and sent the body for autopsy to know the actual cause of the death. The autopsy report is awaited.