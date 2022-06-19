e-Paper Get App

Indore: Women wearing saffron headgear take out two-wheeler rally

Sudha Jain, mother of martyr Lieutenant Gautam Jain, was honoured in the program organised at Kila Maidan grounds.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 12:20 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Women wearing saffron headgear took out two-wheeler rallies on the occasion of the sacrifice day of warrior queen of Jhansi, Laxmibai from Lalbagh and Bal Vinay Mandir. They reached Kila Maidan raising slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Vande Mataram and Jai Rani Jhansi Rani.

Sudha Jain, mother of martyr Lieutenant Gautam Jain, was honoured in the program organised at Kila Maidan grounds. While presiding over the programme, Manju Mundra stressed the need to implement the ideals of Lakshmibai in one's life, emphasising on women empowerment.

The keynote speaker Amrita Bhavsar, president of Gram Bharti of Kukshi district, highlighted the contribution of women during the fight for independence. She said today was to remember women's power and awaken oneself.

Our fundamental responsibility is to awaken the sense of national interest above all and resolve to awaken the young generation. Social worker Anagha Sathe was also present as a special guest in the programme.

Mala Singh Thakur, co-convener of the Swaraj Amrit Mahotsav Samiti said that today we are all feeling proud of the Amrit Mahotsav year's independence. This is an opportunity to remember the martyrs who died during the long struggle for the country's independence. Our ancestors have sacrificed their lives to protect the country and religion.

Read Also
Indore: 50 child labourers rescued in a week
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: Women wearing saffron headgear take out two-wheeler rally

RECENT STORIES

BJP opposes tenders for renovation of Deonar Abattoir, demands to cancel it immediately

BJP opposes tenders for renovation of Deonar Abattoir, demands to cancel it immediately

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, June 19, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, June 19, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Suo moto on students having to row boat to reach school: Give status of pending proposal of hostel,...

Suo moto on students having to row boat to reach school: Give status of pending proposal of hostel,...

Mumbai: Bombay HC asks Kirit Somaiya to appear and explain his interest against joint inspection of...

Mumbai: Bombay HC asks Kirit Somaiya to appear and explain his interest against joint inspection of...

Maharashtra: Only 1% of sowing took place so far due to scarcity of rainfall

Maharashtra: Only 1% of sowing took place so far due to scarcity of rainfall