Indore: Women wearing saffron headgear take out two-wheeler rally

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Women wearing saffron headgear took out two-wheeler rallies on the occasion of the sacrifice day of warrior queen of Jhansi, Laxmibai from Lalbagh and Bal Vinay Mandir. They reached Kila Maidan raising slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Vande Mataram and Jai Rani Jhansi Rani.

Sudha Jain, mother of martyr Lieutenant Gautam Jain, was honoured in the program organised at Kila Maidan grounds. While presiding over the programme, Manju Mundra stressed the need to implement the ideals of Lakshmibai in one's life, emphasising on women empowerment.

The keynote speaker Amrita Bhavsar, president of Gram Bharti of Kukshi district, highlighted the contribution of women during the fight for independence. She said today was to remember women's power and awaken oneself.

Our fundamental responsibility is to awaken the sense of national interest above all and resolve to awaken the young generation. Social worker Anagha Sathe was also present as a special guest in the programme.

Mala Singh Thakur, co-convener of the Swaraj Amrit Mahotsav Samiti said that today we are all feeling proud of the Amrit Mahotsav year's independence. This is an opportunity to remember the martyrs who died during the long struggle for the country's independence. Our ancestors have sacrificed their lives to protect the country and religion.

