 Indore: Women Voters Display Enthusiasm   
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 03:19 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Although both male and female voters were seen casting their votes for the Assembly elections in the Rau Assembly constituency in large numbers but it could be seen that women voters were especially excited to use their power of voting.

Long queues of women were seen at polling booths in the Bicholi Mardana area and other areas of the constituency. The voting was slow in the morning hours but the pace increased after 12 o’clock at the Manavta Nagar polling booth.

First-time voters were also seen in the queues. BJP and Congress supporters were sitting a few meters away from the booths for the help of the voters, who faced difficulty in searching their names in the list.     

Priyanka Gandhi Comes To MP During Polls For Entertainment: CM Chouhan
