Indore: Women Senior Limited Overs Cricket: Mumbai thrash Madhya Pradesh by 3 wickets

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mumbai defeated Madhya Pradesh by 3 wickets in the women’s Senior Limited overs cricket tournament played at Holkar Stadium on Saturday. Madhya Pradesh batting first scored 136 runs in 48.2 overs. Salonee Dangore contributed 41, while Pooja Vastrakar scored 14 runs. In reply, Mumbai reached the target in 47.4 overs losing 7 wickets. Esha Oza made highest 43 runs for the visitors. For MP, Priti Yadav, Poonam Soni took 2 wickets each while Pooja grabbed 1 wicket.

Brief scores: Madhya Pradesh 136 all out in 48.2 overs (S Dangore 41) lost to Mumbai 137/7 in 47.4 overs (Esha Oza 43, M Dakshini 39 not out)

Baroda beat Kerala by 2 wickets: At SS Commune ground, Baroda defeated Kerala by 2 wickets.

Brief scores: Kerala 194 all out in 47.3 overs (S Sajana 32, T Pathan 3/41, Kesha 3/41) lost to Baroda 195/8 in 49.4 overs (A Joseph 54)

Punjab beat Nagaland by 10 wickets

At Emerald Heights ground, Punjab defeated Nagaland by 10 wickets.

Brief scores: Nagaland land 39.3 overs 55 all out, Punjab 56 runs without loss .

New Central, Ravi Cricket Club in next round

Indore: New Central India Cricket Academy and Ravi Cricket Club won their respective matches and entered the next round of Kapil Cables B Grade Elite Group One Day cricket tournament played here. The first match was played between New Central India Cricket Academy and Sardar Patel Cricket Club, New Central India Academy, winning the toss, scored 204 runs in 40 overs in which Abhishek Yadav contributed 56 and Rishabh Mishra contributed 29 runs, while Sardar Patel Cricket Club's Kalpit Patel took 3 and Nikhil 2 took wickets. In response, Sardar Patel Cricket Club collapsed to 129 runs and the match was won by New Central India Academy by 75 runs.

For Sardar Patel Cricket Club, Sahil Goud contributed 42 runs, Rajat Gunjal took 5 and Rishabh took 2 wickets for New Central India Cricket Academy. The second match was played between Ravi Cricket Club and Indore Gujarati Cricket Club, in which Ravi Cricket Club won the toss and scored 116 runs. Sagar Raghuvanshi contributed 31 and Vijay Pingley contributed 27 runs.

In response, Indore Gujarati Cricket Club collapsed to 109 and the match was won by Ravi Cricket Club by 7 runs. Sanjay Rathore contributed 31 runs. Krishna Sharma took 5 wkts and Dushyant Yadav took 2 wickets for Ravi Cricket Club.

Jyoti women one-day cricket tourney from March 15: Jyoti Mahila one-day women under-19 cricket tournament will be played at Bypass ground from March 15.The guests of inaugural function will be Principal DPS School, former international cricket player Bindeshwari Goyal, Amitabh Vijayvargiya and Devash Nilose.