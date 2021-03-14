Indore: Women Senior Limited Overs Cricket: Mumbai thrash Madhya Pradesh by 3 wickets

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mumbai defeated Madhya Pradesh by 3 wickets in the women’s Senior Limited overs cricket tournament played at Holkar Stadium on Saturday. Madhya Pradesh batting first scored 136 runs in 48.2 overs. Salonee Dangore contributed 41, while Pooja Vastrakar scored 14 runs. In reply, Mumbai reached the target in 47.4 overs losing 7 wickets. Esha Oza made highest 43 runs for the visitors. For MP, Priti Yadav, Poonam Soni took 2 wickets each while Pooja grabbed 1 wicket.
Brief scores: Madhya Pradesh 136 all out in 48.2 overs (S Dangore 41) lost to Mumbai 137/7 in 47.4 overs (Esha Oza 43, M Dakshini 39 not out)
Baroda beat Kerala by 2 wickets: At SS Commune ground, Baroda defeated Kerala by 2 wickets.
Brief scores: Kerala 194 all out in 47.3 overs (S Sajana 32, T Pathan 3/41, Kesha 3/41) lost to Baroda 195/8 in 49.4 overs (A Joseph 54)
Punjab beat Nagaland by 10 wickets
At Emerald Heights ground, Punjab defeated Nagaland by 10 wickets.
Brief scores: Nagaland land 39.3 overs 55 all out, Punjab 56 runs without loss .
New Central, Ravi Cricket Club in next round
Indore: New Central India Cricket Academy and Ravi Cricket Club won their respective matches and entered the next round of Kapil Cables B Grade Elite Group One Day cricket tournament played here. The first match was played between New Central India Cricket Academy and Sardar Patel Cricket Club, New Central India Academy, winning the toss, scored 204 runs in 40 overs in which Abhishek Yadav contributed 56 and Rishabh Mishra contributed 29 runs, while Sardar Patel Cricket Club's Kalpit Patel took 3 and Nikhil 2 took wickets. In response, Sardar Patel Cricket Club collapsed to 129 runs and the match was won by New Central India Academy by 75 runs.
For Sardar Patel Cricket Club, Sahil Goud contributed 42 runs, Rajat Gunjal took 5 and Rishabh took 2 wickets for New Central India Cricket Academy. The second match was played between Ravi Cricket Club and Indore Gujarati Cricket Club, in which Ravi Cricket Club won the toss and scored 116 runs. Sagar Raghuvanshi contributed 31 and Vijay Pingley contributed 27 runs.
In response, Indore Gujarati Cricket Club collapsed to 109 and the match was won by Ravi Cricket Club by 7 runs. Sanjay Rathore contributed 31 runs. Krishna Sharma took 5 wkts and Dushyant Yadav took 2 wickets for Ravi Cricket Club.
Jyoti women one-day cricket tourney from March 15: Jyoti Mahila one-day women under-19 cricket tournament will be played at Bypass ground from March 15.The guests of inaugural function will be Principal DPS School, former international cricket player Bindeshwari Goyal, Amitabh Vijayvargiya and Devash Nilose.
County, Rambagh Cricket Club win matches
Indore: County Cricket Club and Rambag Cricket Club won their respective matches and entered the next round of Late CW David (Former Principal) Trophy under-13 one day cricket tournament played on Saturday.
In the first match, Gujarati Cricket Club scored 95 runs after losing all the wickets, Arv Agarwal contributed 39 and Somil Phadke scored 37 runs, Somash. Chaudhary took 3 and Rudra Sharma took 2 wickets. In reply, County Cricket Club achieved the target by losing 6 wickets in which captain Ayush Sharma remained unbeaten after scoring 25 runs. Couunty Cricke tClub entered the next round by winning the match by 4 wickets. Ayush Sharma was adjudged Man of the Match.
The second match was played between Ravi Cricket Club and Rambagh Cricket Club, in which Ravi Cricket Club won the toss and decided to bowl first. Batted first, Rambagh Cricket Club scored 184 runs losing all wickets in 39.3 overs, in which Kasif Khan scored a brilliant century and contributed 105 runs, while Mintash Deshmukh and Yug Tiwari took 3-3 wickets fror Ravi Cricket Club.
In response, Ravi Cricket Club collapsed for 67 runs in 28.1 overs, Rambagh Cricket Club won the match by 117 runs. Nakul contributed 32 runs .Mohit Patel took 3 while Sanchit Chaudhary and Rajnarayan Nishad grabbed 2-wickets each. The Man of the Match was Kasif Khan.
