Indore: Women discuss the growth of business management and marketing

Indore: The number of women engaging in business to support their husband’s income spiked due to lockdown and coronavirus pandemic. Discussing how to do business and survive the coronavirus challenge to do businesses, WIA Business Woman Group organised a webinar on Business Management during corona on Tuesday.

WIA President Shrestha Goyal explained how to manage your business by understanding the changing market situation during this epidemic, and how to manage your business and take it to the heights amidst changing times and increasing challenges.

The webinar was conducted by Piyush Vyas, business management skills trainer.

About 52 women attended the webinar and discussed the growth of business and marketing.

Tips for women in business:

• More Focus on marketing.

• Try to provide online working and services.

• Prioritize options like home delivery.

• Connected with the experts of his field.

• Change in your working strategy

• Sell your products by networking