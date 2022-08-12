e-Paper Get App

Indore: Women create ruckus at Central Jail when denied permission to tie rakhi

Blocked traffic in front of Central Jail; Home Minister Mishra intervenes, gives permission

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 12, 2022, 01:20 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A group of women created ruckus outside the Central Jail when they were not allowed to tie rakhi to their brothers who are inmates, on Thursday. The women also staged a road blockade in front of the jail, but they were soon removed.

Police said that they have an order from headquarters not to allow women to tie rakhi to their brothers lodged in the jail as some of the jail inmates had tested Covid positive.

Nonetheless, when home minister Narottam Mishra came to know of the incident, he instructed the officers to allow women to tie rakhi to their brothers in the jail on Thursday and Friday.

A large number of women reached the Central Jail on Raksha Bandhan but they came to know that they would not be allowed to enter the jail to tie rakhis to their brothers. The women started raising slogans against police and they created ruckus there. Later, they gathered on the road and staged a blockade there, and stopped people from passing. The women police force, however, reached the spot and removed the women from there.

A woman named Vishakha said that the jail authority and the police refused her entry to tie rakhi to her brother. They told the women to give the rakhis to them and they would hand it over to their brothers.

MG Road police station in charge Santosh Yadav said that they have an order not to allow women to tie rakhis in the jail so they didn’t allow the women to enter the jail. The order was to collect the rakhis from the women and to hand it over to their brothers in the jail.

HM instructed DG Jail to allow women to tie rakhi

After knowing about the incident, the Home Minister Narottam Mishra instructed the DG Jail and other officers to allow the women to tie rakhis to their brothers in the jails. Mishra said that the women can tie rakhis to their brothers on Thursday and Friday in the jails.

