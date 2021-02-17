Indore: Women Congress stage demonstration against inflation, hike in prices of gas cylinders, prepared chapatis on a 'chullah'

Indore: The Indore Women Congress staged a demonstration against inflation and a hike in prices of gas cylinders on Wednesday and prepared chapatis on a chullah, at Pardeshipura Square.

The activists also paid tribute to gas cylinders during the protest.

Led by Woman Congress President Shashi Yadav, along with preparing chapatis on chullah, they also offered bangles to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

“Government has been increasing gas prices every day due to which inflation has also been increasing. Due to the hike in fuel prices, all grains and vegetables have also become dearer and it is hard to manage the kitchen. Government has not even left people to take ‘Dal-Roti’ as its prices have also increased,” Yadav said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Amit Chourasiya said, “By increasing fuel prices, the government is trying to give it to private players. Four new private gas companies have come to market and the government is selling other public companies to benefit to Adani and Ambani."