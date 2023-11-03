Indore: Women Clash Over Objectionable Language

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute broke out between some women while applying henna on Karva Chauth in the Aerodrome area on Wednesday. Police said that the incident is of Chhota Bangarda, where Munni Kewat complained against another woman Rani who used objectionable language and gave threats to women there. Police said that the women of the area were applying henna on their hands when a group of youths came to the house of accused Rani and allegedly started staring at the group of women. The women objected to it and shooed them away.

After this, Rani came out of her house and started quarrelling with the women and threatened them with dire consequences. Police are investigating the case.