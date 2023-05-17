Indore: Women both better leaders and voters, says Yashwant Deshmukh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Senior journalist and election analyst Yashwant Deshmukh said that the future of the country will brighten only if women enter politics. Deshmukh was addressing the summer lecture series on Women's Reservation and Challenges organised by Abhyas Mandal at Jal Auditorium on Tuesday.

Deshmukh said that Women’s Reservation Bill has been around for the last 20 years. Women have got reservation in the local bodies in the country. He said, “I second that the Women’s Reservation Bill is a must, however, there have been certain incidents showing that people abuse their power.

For example, when women sarpanchs are elected their husbands take charge, abusing the power and opportunity.”

Deshmukh said that if we see the world's top ten liveable countries or top ten happy countries, then in that list there are names of those countries in which the participation of women in the legislature is more.

Women are sensible voters

According to Deshmukh, women’s vote plays an important and distinguishing role. “Women always vote on the issue of livelihood, security, employment, children's education and health. The same situation has been seen in the recently held elections in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. Women in Uttar Pradesh did not vote for Bulldozer Baba. They voted for ration and toilets. By looking at women's voting issues, we can understand who is a sensible voter. Presently, in our country not a single leader of any party can win the election of his ward on his own. BJP is winning by keeping Modi's face in front from Panchayat to Lok Sabha. Then why can't women win?

