​Indore: Women awarded at Women Summit 21​

Indore: Womanhood was celebrated and efforts of women in various fields were recognised in Women Summit 21 organi​s​ed at the Residency Club in Indore. The summit was organised on the theme ‘Women help women’ (Be your own boss and financial freedom of women).

Dr Janvi Chandwani received Mrs India title. She said, “After marriage, life does not stop but rather moves forward.” Padma Shri Janak Palta McGilligan said, “We need to build a country, where a brother wants ​a ​sister not property from his parents.”

Airport director Aryama Sanyal said, “Instead of discrimination, women should be provided equal opportunities.”

Women Recognition Award was given to Bhavna Pujara, Chetli, Preeti Mishra, Neeta Rathore, Sonal Gunwani, Ritu Kedia and Shelley Sanger.