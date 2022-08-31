Indore: Women and child welfare department plans to combat anaemia among tribal women

representative photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The women and child welfare department plans to focus on ensuring that tribal women and children get proper nutrition as there are reports of anaemia among them.

The department is observing Nutrition Month in September.

The department will hold anaemia camps in the Anganwadis of 89 tribal development blocks to gauge the prevalence of anaemia among women, children and adolescent girls. Self-help groups will inform tribals about nutrition and how to stay healthy with local foods. Tribal food fairs are going to be organised throughout the month where information would be given about healthy traditional recipes. The department will focus on linking traditional food with local festivals. In the upcoming week it will be ‘Nutri Wali with Ganpati Bappa’.

Health camps for pregnant women, lactating mothers and adolescent girls in Anganwadi centres / nutrition panchayats would be monitored by the public health engineering department.

The department will be organising ‘poshan panchayats’ under the leadership of village / nutrition panchayat samitis to solve health and nutrition problems and take action to install rain water harvesting structures in Anganwadi buildings.