Indore: Women achievers motivate girl students at city airport

Indore: On the eve of International Women’s Day, a special programme was at organised at the new Terminal Building of the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport where women achievers were honoured.

Prominent among them were Captain Nivedita Shukla, Dr Sadhna Sodani, Dr Shrishti Sisodiya, Dr Jyoti Bindal, Uma Jhawar, Commander Nivedita Bhasin, Shweta Badani and social activist Ritu Kedia.

In all 50 girl students of Govt School, BSF Kalani Nagar were specially invited to participate in the programme and interact with women achievers. On the occasion, special shirts were presented to them by the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and school bags were given by Ritu Kedia.

Aryama Sanyal, Airport Director, informed that the achievers spoke to girl students also and motivated them by narrating their own stories.

The unique feature of the event was that the Commander Nivedita Bhasin who piloted the flight from Washington to New Delhi and then she came down to the city and interacted with the girl students.