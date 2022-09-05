Indore: Woman’s body found under bridge in Betma

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There was a sensation in the Betma area after the body of a woman was found under a small bridge on Saturday evening. The police believe that she was killed and the body was dumped there. No external injury was found on her body. The police are trying to identify the victim.

SP (rural) Bhagwat Singh Virde said that the body of a woman aged about 30 years was recovered from under the bridge near Ghatabillod area under Betma police station. The woman was wearing a pink t-shirt and black pants. No external injury marks were found on her body so the reason for her death could not be ascertained till filing of the report. The police said that the cause of death could be known only after the autopsy report.

The CCTVs of the area are being examined by the police to know about the person\s who took her to the spot. Information about all missing women is also being taken from the nearby police stations to identify the deceased.