Indore: Woman working for reputed hotel raped, forced to go for abortion

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 29-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man on the pretext of marriage, police said on Wednesday.

The accused is married and has children. He lied to the woman that he was single and proposed to her for marriage. He raped the girl on many occasions. When she asked for marriage, he refuted the same, saying that he was already married and having children.

Police said the victim worked with a hotel in the city and met the accused at her work place. “The victim was forced to undergo an abortion by accused. When she came to know about the reality and objected, the accused promised that he would take divorce his wife and get married with victim. But, he later refuted the same,” said a police officer.

In charge of Bhawarkua police station, Santosh Dudhi said that a case under relevant section of IPC has been registered and search for accused is on.