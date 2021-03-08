Indore: Woman who rehabilitates homeless, helpless elderly people, performs last rites of dead

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bhagyashree, an Indore-based social worker, who looks after rehabilitation of homeless and helpless elderly suffering from serious diseases and cremation of the dead lying on the road, is an example not only for women but for the whole society.

She is currently pursuing PhD in Archaeology. "I was inspired by the works of Amarjit Singh Sudan, also called 'Father Teresa' of Indore," said Bhagyashree Kharkhadia speaking to ANI.

"I worked with him for five years. Sudan helped such helpless and destitute people for years. He died last year. I am only taking forward the work done by him. After the lockdown eased up, I am now helping the hapless people living on the streets. Along with their rehabilitation and treatment, I also take care of funerals upon their deaths," Bhagyashree added.

She calls her father, Brajmohan Lodetiya, and husband, Naveen Kharkhadia, as two pillars of her strength. Bhagyashree has been working all through COVID-19 pandemic. She, however, remains worried about her two-year-old son.

"Many people contact me on the phone. Among these were the elderly who I found in front of state's largest government MY hospital. They had insects all over their bodies. I took them to Jyoti Niwas Ashram," she said. She wants to give a message to society to assist her in helping the destitute.