Indore: Woman who got hit by van succumbs to injuries

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman, Pinky Pipalde who was hit by a van in the Bhanwarkuan area while crossing the road along with her husband and two children on Friday died here on Sunday, police said. Pinky, a resident of Pipliya Bujurg died during treatment. The body was sent for autopsy and further investigation is underway into the case.

Relative Akash informed media persons that Pinky, her husband and two children were crossing the road when they were hit by the van. In the accident, Pinky got critically injured while her husband and children also received injuries. Pinky succumbed to her injuries while her husband and children are undergoing treatment in a hospital. The residents have given the registration number of the van to the police who are trying to identify the driver of the van.

In another case, the Tukoganj police registered a case against a car driver, who was killed after his car rammed the divider in the area a few days ago. The police said that the driver named Sanjog got injured in the accident a few days ago. He died during treatment in a city hospital. The police have registered a case against him for the accident and further investigation is underway into the case.

