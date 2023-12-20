Indore: Woman Threatened And Raped By Coworker In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A married woman was allegedly raped by her coworker in the Banganga area, police said on Tuesday. The police have detained the accused and further investigation is on.

Banganga police station in charge Neeraj Birthare said that a 22-year-old woman has lodged a complaint that she is employed in a company in the Banganga area where she met the accused named Rahul a few months ago. They soon developed a friendship and when she was alone at her place, the accused allegedly came there and made a physical relation with her and then threatened her with dire consequences if she spoke about it with anyone.

But the girl somehow mustered courage and reported the matter to her family members and later registered a case against him. A case under various sections of the IPC was registered against the accused.

In another incident, a 20-year-old girl was harassed by a youth in the Bhanwarkuan area. According to the police, the girl has lodged a complaint that the accused, a Palda resident, Sahil was harassing her for a few days. The girl stated in her complaint that the accused was harassing her by making repeated phone calls to her. When she warned him, the accused threatened her with dire consequences and he asked her to marry him. The accused also gave death threats to her brother.