Indore: Woman stabbed by ex-husband in Press Complex

Indore: A woman was stabbed by her ex-husband in Press Complex area on Tuesday morning. The accused was forcing the woman to go with him. He attacked her with a knife when she refused.

According to police, Jyoti Singh who stays in a hostel in Press Complex was attacked by her ex-husband Raghvendra. The accused stalked her while she was going to office. “Raghvendra reached Jyoti’s office and asked her to go with him. After arguing for few minutes, the accused attacked her with a knife on her legs. The accused fled when she raised an alarm,” police said.

Jyoti told police that the accused is a drunkard and used to force her to entertain his friends. Irked by his demands and drinking habits, Jyoti divorced him and started living in a hostel. Police have sent the victim to the hospital and started searching for the accused.