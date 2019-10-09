Indore: Woman stabbed by brother-in-law

Indore: A 30-year-old woman was stabbed by her brother-in-law (husband’s younger brother) following an argument over property dispute in Betma area on Monday. Accused stabbed her thrice due to which she received severe injuries.

According to police, Rani Patel of Machal village lodged a complaint that she was alone at home when her brother-in-law Bansi reached there and started argument over his share in ancestral property. Later, he took out a knife and stabbed her on her shoulder, thigh and back side. After hearing her screaming, the villagers reached but accused fled the scene. Police have registered a case under Section 307 of IPC against the accused and started an investigation. Woman is undergoing treatment in a city hospital.