Indore: Woman, son held for killing husband, burying body six feet under

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman and her son were arrested by the police for killing her husband and burying his body near her old house in Banganga area. Two other youths who had helped in the crime are absconding.



Banganga police station in-charge Rajendra Soni said the accused gave some sleeping pills to the victim and killed him when he fell asleep, chopped his body to pieces and buried it. On Friday, the police exhumed the body and found a portion of the victim's body from there.

THE INCIDENT

Police said that accused Sunita Jadoun had lodged a complaint on February 14 that her husband Krishnendra alias Bablu Jadoun (40) was missing since February 7. After registering a missing complaint, the police started a search. During the investigation, the police found the woman’s behaviour suspicious because she never once came to the police station to know whether police had any information about her husband.

"It was as if she did not care," TI Soni said. They also received information that the woman was seen with her son and two youths near her old house in Narwal Kankad area a few days ago.

The police detained Sunita and initially, she tried to mislead the police but she later confessed to killing her husband with the help of her elder son, her friends Rizwan and Bhaiyyu. She allegedly informed the police that her husband used to torture her physically and he was also aware of her extra-marital affair with Rizwan.

As per their plan, she mixed sleeping pills with his food, and when he fell into a deep sleep, Rizwan and Bhaiyyu killed him. They later cut the body into two parts using a sharp-edged weapon.

Soni said that the accused killed Krishnendra at his house in Ganesh Dham Colony and after cutting his body, took it to the woman’s old house in Narwal area in a drum and buried his body there. The police said that the sharp-edged weapon used in the crime is yet to be recovered. Police said that the woman's elder son was also present at the spot so he was also arrested. The police were searching for Rizwan and Bhaiyyu.

Sources claimed that Krishnendra was told by Sunita to take out his life insurance worth Rs 1 crore. However, the police didn’t confirm the same and said that further investigation is on.

BODY RECOVERED

On Friday, the police force reached the spot indicated by Sunita and started digging and found the body stuffed in a bag around six feet below. The body was sent for autopsy. Incidentally, when they were digging the pit the accused told neighbours that they were making a septic tank.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 11:41 PM IST