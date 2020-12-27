Indore:

Woman sanitization workers, who played a key role in ensuring that Indore ​got cleanest city tag for four times​ in a row, will now be called Swachhata Didi in the city.

A mascot named Swachhata Didi was also unveiled at an event on Sunday​.​ The event was attended by MP Shankar Lalwani​,​ MLA Mahendra Hardia, collector Manish Singh and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal.

Indore Municipal Corporation attributed Swachhata Didi mascot to woman sanitization workers who contributed immensely in maintaining the cleanliness and hygiene level of the city.

Apart from this, winners of Swachh​a​ta Photowalk Competition were awarded, and various creatives in view of Swachh Survekshan-2021 were launched.

On this occasion, aerobics was also performed on the “Swachh​a​ta Ka Punch” song by the representatives of the aerobics club at Palasia square. Lalwani, Singh and​ ​Pal also did aerobic along with members of the club.

Addressing the event, Lalwani said that aerobics is an exercise which all of us do. IMC employees do aerobics by cleaning.

“The cleanliness in the city is being done with the full sincerity, ​as a result ​of which ​Indore clinched cleanest city tag for four times in a row. The contribution of woman sanitation workers is no second to ​none so I am happy that the Swachhata Didi mascot ​is attributed to them,” he said.

Singh said that when Lalwani was chairman of Indore Development Authority he had provided land to IMC for setting up garbage transfer station. “Similarly, Hardia provided all possible help to IMC in his constituency for cleanliness.

When a city ​has such dedicated public representative what can stop ​it from hitting a ‘punch of cleanliness’, he added.

Hardia said Pal has given a different identity to the women of Indore with Swachhata Didi Mascot.

Pal said that various creative​ things​ have been launched keeping Bollywood, Malwa and Indore in mind and in view of Swachh Survekshan 2021.