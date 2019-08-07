Indore: Woman robbed of gold ‘mangalsutra’ by biker

Indore: A woman was robbed of a gold “mangalsutra” by a biker in MIG area on Monday night. The woman tried to chase but the accused were fled.

According to the police, Malviya Nagar resident Rohini Chouhan lodged complain that she runs a matching centre in Patnipura area. She was returning home when a biker came from back side and snatched her “mangalsutra” in Sanjay Nagar area.

She cried for help and chased the accused but the biker cleared off. Later, the incident was reported to the police. Police are examining the CCTVs to traced the accused.